Dr. Felipe Camero-Amortegui, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camero-Amortegui is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felipe Camero-Amortegui, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felipe Camero-Amortegui, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fontana, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Bernardine Medical Center.
Dr. Camero-Amortegui works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Medical Group - Inland Empire17051 Sierra Lakes Pkwy Ste 101, Fontana, CA 92336 Directions (909) 864-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Bernardine Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camero-Amortegui?
Good
About Dr. Felipe Camero-Amortegui, DO
- Pediatrics
- 6 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265886196
Education & Certifications
- Pediatrics - Michigan State University/Authority Health at Children's Hospital of Michigan
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camero-Amortegui has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camero-Amortegui has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camero-Amortegui works at
Dr. Camero-Amortegui speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Camero-Amortegui. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camero-Amortegui.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camero-Amortegui, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camero-Amortegui appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.