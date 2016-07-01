Dr. Felipe Bautista Otanez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bautista Otanez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felipe Bautista Otanez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Felipe Bautista Otanez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN FRANCISCO DE QUITO / COLEGIO DE CIENCIAS DE SALUD and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital301 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2516
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Our experience with Dr. Bautista was very good. He was gentle with our ggranddaughter. he explained everything to us..
About Dr. Felipe Bautista Otanez, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1124289079
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- UNIVERSIDAD SAN FRANCISCO DE QUITO / COLEGIO DE CIENCIAS DE SALUD
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
