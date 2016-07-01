See All Pediatricians in Charlotte, NC
Pediatrics
Dr. Felipe Bautista Otanez, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSIDAD SAN FRANCISCO DE QUITO / COLEGIO DE CIENCIAS DE SALUD and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.

Dr. Bautista Otanez works at St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital
    301 Hawthorne Ln Ste 100, Charlotte, NC 28204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2516

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pancytopenia
Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease
Pancytopenia
Anemia
Sickle Cell Disease

Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • UPMC

    Jul 01, 2016
    Our experience with Dr. Bautista was very good. He was gentle with our ggranddaughter. he explained everything to us..
    Northampton, PA — Jul 01, 2016
    About Dr. Felipe Bautista Otanez, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1124289079
    Education & Certifications

    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    • UNIVERSIDAD SAN FRANCISCO DE QUITO / COLEGIO DE CIENCIAS DE SALUD
    • Pediatric Hematology-Oncology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felipe Bautista Otanez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bautista Otanez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bautista Otanez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bautista Otanez works at St. Jude Affiliate Clinic at Novant Health Hemby Children's Hospital in Charlotte, NC. View the full address on Dr. Bautista Otanez’s profile.

    Dr. Bautista Otanez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bautista Otanez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bautista Otanez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bautista Otanez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

