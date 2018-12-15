Dr. Feliks Tsatskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsatskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feliks Tsatskin, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Feliks Tsatskin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Tsatskin works at
Ocean Pkwy. Pediatric Practice PC515 Avenue I, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (718) 377-8800
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very knowledgeable,honest,caring and friendly doctor. Office is very nice,staff very helpful. Very professional environment. My kids are going there with a pleasure!!!
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Polish and Russian
- LVOV MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Tsatskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsatskin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsatskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsatskin speaks Polish and Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsatskin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsatskin.
