Dr. Feliks Koyfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Feliks Koyfman, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Fresh Meadows, NY. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|SUNY Stony Brook School Of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Koyfman works at
Locations
NewYork-Presbyterian Medical Group Queens - Fresh Meadows Multispecialty18603 Union Tpke, Fresh Meadows, NY 11366 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare

Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Feliks Koyfman, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1114192853
Education & Certifications
- Advanced Vascular Neurology and Imaging Fellow Boston University Medical Center|Vascular Neurology Fellow Boston University Medical Center
- Boston University Medical Center
- SUNY at Stony Brook Hlth Sci Ctr
- Stony Brook Univ Hsc Sch Med|SUNY Stony Brook School Of Medicine
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Dr. Koyfman speaks English and Russian.
