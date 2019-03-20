Dr. Felicity Warren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Warren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felicity Warren, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felicity Warren, MD is a Dermatologist in Lilburn, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Locations
Felicity M.Warren, MD, LLC3993 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Ste 110, Lilburn, GA 30047 Directions (770) 852-5552
Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine LLC4900 Ivey Rd NW Bldg 1800, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (770) 609-6072
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
This is my 2nd time seeing Dr. Warren and I have to say that I found her to be very professional, attentive and kind. She listens & answered all my questions. I have recommended her to family and friends. And her Assistant, Frederica "Rica" is a jewel; so very friendly and genuine. Very professional and she knows her practice. Just an awesome young woman. Flowers to both "Rica" and Dr. Warren. : - )) Work on the receptionist. She's not very friendly! :-(
About Dr. Felicity Warren, MD
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Lloyd Noland Hosp-U Ala Sch Med
- Medical College of Georgia
- Marshall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Warren has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Warren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Warren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Warren has seen patients for Keloid Scar, Folliculitis and Psoriasis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Warren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Warren speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Warren. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Warren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Warren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Warren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.