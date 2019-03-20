See All Dermatologists in Lilburn, GA
Dr. Felicity Warren, MD

Dermatology
4 (52)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Felicity Warren, MD is a Dermatologist in Lilburn, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.

Dr. Warren works at Felicity M.Warren, MD, LLC in Lilburn, GA with other offices in Acworth, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Keloid Scar, Folliculitis and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Felicity M.Warren, MD, LLC
    3993 Lawrenceville Hwy NW Ste 110, Lilburn, GA 30047 (770) 852-5552
    Wellstar Cardiovascular Medicine LLC
    4900 Ivey Rd NW Bldg 1800, Acworth, GA 30101 (770) 609-6072

Keloid Scar
Folliculitis
Psoriasis
Keloid Scar
Folliculitis
Psoriasis

Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dandruff Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dyshydrotic Eczema Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Conditions Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Insect Bites and Stings Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melasma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nail Care Chevron Icon
Nail Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy Poisoning Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Meritain Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 20, 2019
    This is my 2nd time seeing Dr. Warren and I have to say that I found her to be very professional, attentive and kind. She listens & answered all my questions. I have recommended her to family and friends. And her Assistant, Frederica "Rica" is a jewel; so very friendly and genuine. Very professional and she knows her practice. Just an awesome young woman. Flowers to both "Rica" and Dr. Warren. : - )) Work on the receptionist. She's not very friendly! :-(
    Dermatology
    32 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1295727527
    Lloyd Noland Hosp-U Ala Sch Med
    Medical College of Georgia
    Marshall University
