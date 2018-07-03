Dr. Felicitas Agana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felicitas Agana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felicitas Agana, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Ormond Beach, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Halifax Health Medical Center and Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange.
Dr. Agana works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ormand Beach200 Booth Rd Ste A, Ormond Beach, FL 32174 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Health Medical Center
- Halifax Health - Medical Center of Port Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agana?
Dr. Agana is awesome!
About Dr. Felicitas Agana, MD
- Pediatrics
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1144217860
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Children's Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agana accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Agana using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Agana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agana works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Agana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.