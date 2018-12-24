See All Nephrologists in Huntington Park, CA
Dr. Feliciano Serrano, MD

Nephrology
4 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Feliciano Serrano, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Huntington Park, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Serrano works at Paul J Brody DPM in Huntington Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul J Brody DPM
    7305 Pacific Blvd, Huntington Park, CA 90255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 585-6900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperkalemia

Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Paracentesis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 15 ratings
Patient Ratings (15)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Dr. Feliciano Serrano, MD
About Dr. Feliciano Serrano, MD

  • Nephrology
  • 20 years of experience
  • English
  • 1649225558
Education & Certifications

  • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Feliciano Serrano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Serrano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Serrano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Serrano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Serrano works at Paul J Brody DPM in Huntington Park, CA. View the full address on Dr. Serrano’s profile.

Dr. Serrano has seen patients for Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Serrano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Serrano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Serrano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Serrano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Serrano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

