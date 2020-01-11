Dr. Chuy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Feliciano Chuy, MD
Overview
Dr. Feliciano Chuy, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Advantagecare Physicians9610 METROPOLITAN AVE, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 459-0400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Doctor Chug's for many years . He has helped me so much with my health. He is quick to respond to any urgent needs I have had over the years . He performed a major surgery on me probably around 20 years ago. I remember the morning of the surgery being comforted by seeing him with a smile on his face and appearing to be totally ready to handle my surgery . He was definitely the person for that job as the results of the surgery were excellent and there were no issues .
About Dr. Feliciano Chuy, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Spanish
- 1992758031
Education & Certifications
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
