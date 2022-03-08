Overview

Dr. Felicia Tenedios-Karanikolas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Tenedios-Karanikolas works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.