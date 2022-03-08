Dr. Tenedios-Karanikolas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felicia Tenedios-Karanikolas, MD
Overview
Dr. Felicia Tenedios-Karanikolas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Locations
Yelena Makarov MD PC1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 447-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Having moved out of state, I am actually trying my hardest to continue seeing Dr. Tenedios-Karanikolas. She is an excellent physician. She is just so sweet and I have never felt rushed by her or her staff. She makes sure any questions I have for her are answered. I have and would continue to highly recommend her. She truly cares about her patients!!!!
About Dr. Felicia Tenedios-Karanikolas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1003900622
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tenedios-Karanikolas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tenedios-Karanikolas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tenedios-Karanikolas has seen patients for Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tenedios-Karanikolas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Tenedios-Karanikolas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tenedios-Karanikolas.
