Dr. Felicia Mendelsohn Curanaj, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felicia Mendelsohn Curanaj, MD
Overview
Dr. Felicia Mendelsohn Curanaj, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj works at
Locations
-
1
Felicia A Mendelsohn Curanaj MD2315 Broadway, New York, NY 10024 Directions (646) 962-8690
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj?
Dr Mendelsohn Cuanaj has always been so caring with me. She never rushes you and answers all your questions! A great doctor!
About Dr. Felicia Mendelsohn Curanaj, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1962607846
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center Tisch Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- University Of Harvard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelsohn Curanaj appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.