Overview

Dr. Felicia Lane, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Advocate South Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Lane works at Swedish Covenant Hospital in Chicago, IL with other offices in Orland Park, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.