Dr. Felicia Knowles, MD

Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Felicia Knowles, MD is a Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Disabilities Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Disabilities, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.

Dr. Knowles works at A.D.D. and Dyslexia Therapy Center, LLC in Memphis, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Knowles M.D.
    1709 Kirby Pkwy, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 759-7977
  2. 2
    Memphis Office
    6373 N Quail Hollow Rd Ste 101, Memphis, TN 38120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 759-7977

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Autism
ADHD Testing
Adolescent Counseling
Autism

Treatment frequency



ADHD Testing Chevron Icon
Adolescent Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Dyslexia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • QualChoice
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 19, 2022
    Dr. Knowles and her staff have been miracle workers for our family. I love the fact that she now offers a behavioral therapist to do the testing and observe behaviors of the children. The BT has the best energy. Our son was very nervous but once Heather took him back he felt comfortable. He felt so comfortable that he did not want to leave the office. They treat you like family never rushed. Sarah, the receptionist, has a warm presence. Whitney and Erin, the nurse practitioners, are both very informative. You can tell these ladies love the patients and always have smiling faces. We now consider them our second family.
    Robinson Family — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. Felicia Knowles, MD

    • Pediatric Neurodevelopmental Disabilities
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1952354367
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Tennessee Health Sciences Center
    • Marshfield Clinic & St Joseph's Hospital
    • Marshfield Clin/St Joseph's Hosp
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    • Developmental & Behavioral Pediatrics and Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Felicia Knowles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Knowles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Knowles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Knowles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Knowles works at A.D.D. and Dyslexia Therapy Center, LLC in Memphis, TN. View the full address on Dr. Knowles’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Knowles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Knowles.

