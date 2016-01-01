Dr. Felicia Hawkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hawkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felicia Hawkins, MD
Overview
Dr. Felicia Hawkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Elkton, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Locations
Union Obstetrics and Gynecology137 W High St Ste 3B, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (443) 245-7377
Union Hospital106 Bow St, Elkton, MD 21921 Directions (410) 398-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Felicia Hawkins, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1144531260
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
