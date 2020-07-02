Overview

Dr. Felicia Feng, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Feng works at Hillcroft Medical Clinic in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.