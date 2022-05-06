Dr. Felicia Callan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Callan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felicia Callan, MD
Overview
Dr. Felicia Callan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Callan works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Obstetrics & Gynecology at Smithtown222 E Main St Ste 114, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 396-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. Callan to be open, honest, caring and compassionate. I have never found her to be judgemental in any way or bring any of her religious views into any appointment we have ever had over the years. I would not even think of her as religious or know about any of her personal religious views she may or may not have as it has never ever come up in my years of seeing her. I have even had 2 abortions in my life and she never ever made a negative comment or passed judgement at all, she was completely supportive, professional and her advice and counsel was sound and given without the slightest hint of judgement. I did have a wait of about 20 minutes but I have to say it was less of a wait than I have at most doctors. Her staff is always friendly and helpful.
About Dr. Felicia Callan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1518973593
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosp-Suny Stony Brook, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Callan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Callan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Callan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
