Dr. Felice Schnoll-Sussman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Felice Schnoll-Sussman, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Dr. Schnoll-Sussman works at
Locations
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Would not hesitate to recommend 100%! I fully trust her knowledge and skills.
About Dr. Felice Schnoll-Sussman, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1750478848
Education & Certifications
- Newyork-Presbyterian Hospital-Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnoll-Sussman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schnoll-Sussman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schnoll-Sussman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnoll-Sussman works at
Dr. Schnoll-Sussman has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schnoll-Sussman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Schnoll-Sussman speaks Italian.
126 patients have reviewed Dr. Schnoll-Sussman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnoll-Sussman.
