Dr. Felice Colliton, MD
Overview
Dr. Felice Colliton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Rockville General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Colliton works at
Locations
Hartford Office19 Woodland St Ste 31, Hartford, CT 06105 Directions (860) 728-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Rockville General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
What can you say there is always welcome atmosphere
About Dr. Felice Colliton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
