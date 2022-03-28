Overview

Dr. Felice Caldarella, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Clinton, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center and Saint Luke's Warren Hospital.



Dr. Caldarella works at Florida Medical Clinic - Endocrinology in Clinton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 1 and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.