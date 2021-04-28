Overview

Dr. Felice Bruno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas Heart Institute



Dr. Bruno works at Center For Venous Disease in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.