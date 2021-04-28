Dr. Felice Bruno, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bruno is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Felice Bruno, MD
Overview
Dr. Felice Bruno, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their fellowship with Texas Heart Institute
Dr. Bruno works at
Locations
Center for Venous Disease Mgmt. Account Pllc1700 Murchison Dr Ste 211, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-5100
- 2 2400 Trawood Dr Ste 202, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 533-5100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Bruno is concerned, caring and patient. He explains and answers questions without judgement. He has been taking care of me for several years. I hope he never retires. His office runs on time with a helpful staff who are efficient and well trained. I have never seen them flustered or out of patience. Even when relaying something negative, they are calm and caring.
About Dr. Felice Bruno, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Institute
- Cardiovascular Institute "Alfred Blalock"
- Ospedale Maggiore San Giovanni Battista
- Liceo Scientifico Galileo Ferraris
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bruno has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bruno accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bruno has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bruno has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bruno on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Bruno. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bruno.
