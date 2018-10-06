Overview

Dr. Felice Banson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Massachusetts School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Stonesprings Hospital Center.



Dr. Banson works at Gastro Health in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Manassas, VA, Gainesville, VA and Warrenton, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.