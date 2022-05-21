Overview

Dr. Felecia Sumner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hospital Authority of Miller County.



Dr. Sumner works at Center For Family Health in Springfield, PA with other offices in Newtown Square, PA and Lansdowne, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.