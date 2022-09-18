Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cecunjanin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from JUST FOR YOUR HEALTH COLLEGE OF MASSAGE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Cecunjanin works at
Locations
-
1
Nyu Langone Medical Center's Hospital for Joint Diseases301 E 17th St, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 263-7300
-
2
Nyu Langone Medical Center Initiative for318 E 23rd St, New York, NY 10010 Directions (212) 598-6193
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cecunjanin?
He diagnosed and treated the problem with care while discussing with me causes and treatments to care for the wounded area
About Dr. Fejzo Cecunjanin, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1356789820
Education & Certifications
- JUST FOR YOUR HEALTH COLLEGE OF MASSAGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cecunjanin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cecunjanin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cecunjanin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cecunjanin works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cecunjanin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cecunjanin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cecunjanin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cecunjanin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.