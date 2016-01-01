Dr. Feiyu Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feiyu Chen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Feiyu Chen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Memphis, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Guangzhou Medical University and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis.
Locations
Semmes-Murphey Clinic6325 Humphreys Blvd, Memphis, TN 38120 Directions (901) 522-7700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Feiyu Chen, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1912997990
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hospital Med Center Of Queens
- Guangzhou Medical University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chen has seen patients for Vertigo, Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chen speaks Chinese.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 1.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.
