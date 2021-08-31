See All Otolaryngologists in Sugar Land, TX
Dr. Feibi Zheng, MD

Endocrine Surgery
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Feibi Zheng, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.

Dr. Zheng works at Practice in Sugar Land, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Parathyroid (Gland) Disease and Hyperparathyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Baylor College of Medicine - Endocrine Surgery Sugar Land
    1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 305, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-7711

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital

Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Hyperparathyroidism
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MetLife
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 31, 2021
    Dr. Zheng and her staff were outstanding for my parathyroid surgery. She used my medical records as well as other tests to fully determine my parathyroid issue, and then offered a detailed explanation of the surgery she would recommend, along with a written list of advantages and potential risks. My surgery and recovery occurred without any complications for me. One particular feature of her performance was the unusually easy ability to communicate with her staff, particularly Saprina Campbell, about any questions and scheduling. It was always easy to make contact and get immediate feedback to questions. I found Dr. Zheng and her entire team to be truly exceptional in their medical expertise and patient interface!
    Douglas Selman — Aug 31, 2021
    About Dr. Feibi Zheng, MD

    • Endocrine Surgery
    • English, Mandarin
    • 1659523231
    Education & Certifications

    • University of California at Los Angeles
    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    • University of California At Berkeley
    • General Surgery
