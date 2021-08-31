Dr. Feibi Zheng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zheng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Feibi Zheng, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Feibi Zheng, MD is an Endocrine Surgery Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.
Baylor College of Medicine - Endocrine Surgery Sugar Land1327 Lake Pointe Pkwy Ste 305, Sugar Land, TX 77478 Directions (713) 798-7711
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital
Dr. Zheng and her staff were outstanding for my parathyroid surgery. She used my medical records as well as other tests to fully determine my parathyroid issue, and then offered a detailed explanation of the surgery she would recommend, along with a written list of advantages and potential risks. My surgery and recovery occurred without any complications for me. One particular feature of her performance was the unusually easy ability to communicate with her staff, particularly Saprina Campbell, about any questions and scheduling. It was always easy to make contact and get immediate feedback to questions. I found Dr. Zheng and her entire team to be truly exceptional in their medical expertise and patient interface!
- Endocrine Surgery
- English, Mandarin
- 1659523231
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of California At Berkeley
- General Surgery
