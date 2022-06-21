Overview

Dr. Fei Lu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mishawaka, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital, Community Hospital Of Bremen and Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lu works at Saint Joseph Cardiothrcic Srgy in Mishawaka, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.