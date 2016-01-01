Overview

Dr. Fehmida Vejlani, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital.



Dr. Vejlani works at Center for Pulmonary & Sleep Disorders in Tomball, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.