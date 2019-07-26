Dr. Fehmida Chipty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chipty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fehmida Chipty, MD
Overview
Dr. Fehmida Chipty, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stoneham, MA. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein/Montefiore Mc
Locations
Digestive Health Associates Endoscopy91 Montvale Ave Ste 206, Stoneham, MA 02180 Directions (781) 518-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
any testing can be stressful, but this whole office from front desk down is AMAZING!!!!!
About Dr. Fehmida Chipty, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1063423804
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein/Montefiore Mc
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Gastroenterology A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chipty has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chipty accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chipty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chipty has seen patients for Diarrhea, Heartburn and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chipty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chipty speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Chipty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chipty.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chipty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chipty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.