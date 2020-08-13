Dr. Ferguens Bataille, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bataille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ferguens Bataille, MD
Overview
Dr. Ferguens Bataille, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Locations
Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud348 Miracle Strip Pkwy SW Ste 16A, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548 Directions (850) 916-5519
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have not been seen by him yet as I am waiting for my insurance to approve referral. Very personable and friendly. I hope I will be able to meet him in person.
About Dr. Ferguens Bataille, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1942478581
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati
- University of Pittsburgh Medical School of Medicine
- The Christ Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
