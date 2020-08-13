Overview

Dr. Ferguens Bataille, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.



Dr. Bataille works at Cardiovascular Associates - St. Cloud in Fort Walton Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.