Dr. Fee Kyan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fee Kyan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bellflower, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Kyan works at Covenant Grace Medical Group in Bellflower, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bellwood Physical Therapy Inc
    10230 Artesia Blvd Ste 300, Bellflower, CA 90706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (562) 804-0100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Malaise and Fatigue
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Malaise and Fatigue
Low Back Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    May 24, 2019
    As my PCP Dr. Kyan is the best internist I have had in years. He is compassionate and thorough. He has always looked out for my best interest. Things I have needed are done with alacrity and if it cannot be done, his alternative is better than I would have thought of. Had it not been for his intervention I would be in a lot worse shape. His staff also is efficient, friendly and courteous.
    About Dr. Fee Kyan, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952469264
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fee Kyan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kyan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kyan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kyan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kyan works at Covenant Grace Medical Group in Bellflower, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kyan’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kyan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kyan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kyan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kyan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

