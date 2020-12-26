Overview

Dr. Federico Rivas-Gotz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Joseph, MO. They completed their residency with University Of Ct School Of Med



Dr. Rivas-Gotz works at Mosaic Life Care at St.Joseph in Saint Joseph, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.