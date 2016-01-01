Overview

Dr. Federico Padua, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.



Dr. Padua works at FEDERICO P PADUA MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.