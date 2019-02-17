Dr. Moure has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Federico Moure, MD
Overview
Dr. Federico Moure, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Redding, CA. They completed their fellowship with Herman Hospital
Dr. Moure works at
Locations
Mercy Medical Center2175 Rosaline Ave, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 686-2025
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moure was amazing. He spoke to me at length about my father who was contemplating a biopsy of a brain tumor. My father also has numerous other medical issues that recently came on. He answered every question and gave me his honest opinion. We chose for him to perform the biopsy. My Dad came through the surgery just as Dr. Moure said he would. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Federico Moure, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Herman Hospital
- Baylor University Tex Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moure works at
Dr. Moure has seen patients for Broken Neck, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moure speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Moure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.