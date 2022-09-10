Overview

Dr. Federico Gonzalez-Doldan, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Niagara Falls, NY.



They frequently treat conditions like Burn Injuries, Wound Repair and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.