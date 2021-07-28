Overview

Dr. Federico Frias, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Pedro Henriquez Urena (Unphu), Escuela De Medicina and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Frias works at APC Pediatrics in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.