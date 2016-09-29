Dr. Federico De Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Federico De Miranda, MD
Overview
Dr. Federico De Miranda, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
Mercy Clinic Pediatrics3224 S 70th St, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 314-4810
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've been taking my children to DeMiranda for 29 years; yes, all my children are that far apart. He is hands on, you can tell he loves what he does and he cares for their well being.
About Dr. Federico De Miranda, MD
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Miranda has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Miranda accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. De Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.