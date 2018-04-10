Dr. Federico Cerrone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cerrone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Federico Cerrone, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Federico Cerrone, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Cerrone works at
Locations
Computed Tomography At 1 Springfield Avenue1 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 934-0555
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Cerrone always spends a lot of time with me during my visit. I never feel rushed as with most doctors now days. He is very personable and thoroughly explains everything. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Federico Cerrone, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1184625220
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Bronx McPl Hospital Center
- Bronx Mcpl Hosp Ctr
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonology
