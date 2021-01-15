Dr. Federico Azpurua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azpurua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Federico Azpurua, MD
Overview
Dr. Federico Azpurua, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in McAllen, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela Escuela de Medicina Luis Razetti and is affiliated with South Texas Health System Edinburg.
Locations
South Texas Health System Clinics #300500 E Ridge Rd Ste 300, McAllen, TX 78503 Directions (956) 630-5522
South Texas Health System Clinics902 S Airport Dr Ste 4, Weslaco, TX 78596 Directions (956) 969-1222
Hospital Affiliations
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Azpurua was thorough in treatment and advise after my quadruple bypass surgery. He inspires confidence when you're scared, changes or adds meds as needs arise and he takes time to explain. He's great!!
About Dr. Federico Azpurua, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine/St Luke's Episcopal Hospital Program
- St. Elizabeth's Medical Center
- Universidad Central de Venezuela Escuela de Medicina Luis Razetti
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azpurua has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azpurua accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azpurua has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azpurua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azpurua speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Azpurua. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azpurua.
