Dr. Federico Albrecht, MD
Dr. Federico Albrecht, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital, South Miami Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- South Miami Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Best Doctor by far. Treat us like Family
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366439689
- Hematology/Oncology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.|University of Miami / School of Medicine|University Of Miami School Of Medicine
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Internal Medicine, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- Universidad De El Salvador, Facultad De Medicina
- Hematology
Dr. Albrecht has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albrecht speaks Spanish.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Albrecht. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albrecht.
