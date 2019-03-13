Dr. Fe Silan Solmayor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solmayor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fe Silan Solmayor, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.
Locations
Integrative Medical Center526 W 17th St, Santa Ana, CA 92706 Directions (714) 558-9355
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
She’s not my dr but she’s great!
About Dr. Fe Silan Solmayor, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 55 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1922016377
Education & Certifications
- FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solmayor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solmayor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solmayor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Solmayor speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Solmayor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solmayor.
