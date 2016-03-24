Dr. Fe Almazan-Condit, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Almazan-Condit is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fe Almazan-Condit, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Fe Almazan-Condit, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 63 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Dr. Almazan-Condit works at
Shore Medical Associates PA601 Route 37 W Ste 101, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 240-4884
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Community Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- PA Insurance Services
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Condit is remarkable in the degree of care, wisdom, and dedication to her patients including those in hospitalized conditions. My health support experiences with Dr. Condit and her team have been positive and with peace of mind.
- Internal Medicine
- 63 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1376515346
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
Dr. Almazan-Condit has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Almazan-Condit accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Almazan-Condit has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Almazan-Condit works at
Dr. Almazan-Condit speaks Tagalog.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Almazan-Condit. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Almazan-Condit.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Almazan-Condit, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Almazan-Condit appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.