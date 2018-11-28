Dr. Fazia Mir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fazia Mir, MD
Dr. Fazia Mir, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rio Rancho, NM. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Presbyterian Hospital.
Presbyterian Outpatient Gastroenterology Clinic2400 Unser Blvd SE Ste 19100, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 224-7000
Gastroenterology in Rio Rancho On Southern Blvd3715 Southern Blvd SE, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 224-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Mir is a professional in her field. Very pleased with her.
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1679886394
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Mir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mir has seen patients for Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.