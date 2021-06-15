See All Orthopedic Surgeons in East Setauket, NY
Dr. Fazel Khan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Fazel Khan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in East Setauket, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital and Stony Brook University Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Spine & Scoliosis Center in East Setauket, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Spine & Scoliosis Center
    14 Technology Dr Ste 11, East Setauket, NY 11733

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Charles Hospital
  • Stony Brook University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Arthritis
Osteoarthritis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 15, 2021
    Dr Khan fit me in his very busy day to examine me. My surgery was done in Memphis when I fell on a bad sidewalk. He explained everything, the good and bad outcomes & told me to use me to use my walker & wheelchair. Another Stonybrook orthopedic surgeon in that office blew me off last week. Yes I absolutely would recommend him.
    Janice Florio R.N. (Retired) — Jun 15, 2021
    About Dr. Fazel Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1497732820
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Fazel Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Spine & Scoliosis Center in East Setauket, NY. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Arthritis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

