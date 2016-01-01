Overview

Dr. Fayz Yar Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of The Americas and is affiliated with La Paz Regional Hospital.



Dr. Yar Khan works at Gaidici Clarke and Obiesie Mds in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.