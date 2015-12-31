Dr. Fayyaz Mahmood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahmood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fayyaz Mahmood, MD
Dr. Fayyaz Mahmood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Ascension Borgess Hospital, Sturgis Hospital and Three Rivers Health.
Ascension Borgess Hospital Borgess Neurology At Gull1541 Gull Rd Ste 100, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 381-0764
Ascension Borgess Hospital1521 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Directions (269) 226-7000
Borgess Neurology- Allegan570 Linn St, Allegan, MI 49010 Directions (269) 686-4275
Three Rivers Health Homecare Hospice711 S Health Parkway Ste 1, Three Rivers, MI 49093 Directions (269) 273-9691
- Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Sturgis Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
I was diagnosed with MS 3 years ago and had two previous neurologists. Dr. Mahmood was the only one who really took the time to tell me what is going on with my disease. Refreshing
- Neurology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
Dr. Mahmood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahmood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahmood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahmood has seen patients for Epilepsy, Headache and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahmood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahmood. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahmood.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahmood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahmood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.