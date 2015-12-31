Overview

Dr. Fayyaz Mahmood, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital, Ascension Borgess Hospital, Sturgis Hospital and Three Rivers Health.



Dr. Mahmood works at Ascension Borgess Neurology - Kalamazoo in Kalamazoo, MI with other offices in Allegan, MI and Three Rivers, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Epilepsy, Headache and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.