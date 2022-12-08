See All Ophthalmologists in Pinellas Park, FL
Dr. Fayssal El-Jabali, DO

Ophthalmology
5 (11)
Call for new patient details
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Fayssal El-Jabali, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pinellas Park, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.

Dr. El-Jabali works at Eye Associates Of Pinellas in Pinellas Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Associates Of Pinellas
    9375 66TH ST N, Pinellas Park, FL 33782 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 382-5684
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Largo Hospital
  • Adventhealth Tampa
  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Removal of Intraocular Foreign Body Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Solar Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Hospital Healthcare System
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 08, 2022
    Dr. El-Jabali is not only an excellent practitioner. He has a wonderful personality. He understands the fear and the need for explanation and reassurance that most patients require when they are receiving recurrent monitoring and injections for retinal problems. i always felt comfortable with Dr. El-Jabali during the 31/2 of my treatments with him. I recommend him without reservation.
    J Levy — Dec 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Fayssal El-Jabali, DO
    About Dr. Fayssal El-Jabali, DO

    • Ophthalmology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1629199096
    Education & Certifications

    • Retina Institute Of Hawaii
    • St. John's Episcopal Hospital
    • St. John Health System
    • NOVA SE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED|Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. El-Jabali has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. El-Jabali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. El-Jabali works at Eye Associates Of Pinellas in Pinellas Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. El-Jabali’s profile.

    Dr. El-Jabali has seen patients for Floaters, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Jabali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Jabali. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Jabali.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Jabali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Jabali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

