Dr. Faysal Yafi, MD

Urology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Faysal Yafi, MD is an Urology Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.

Dr. Yafi works at UC Irvine Medical Center in Orange, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA and Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Uci Medical Center
    101 The City Dr S, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7005
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    UC Irvine Department Of Family Medicine
    1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 824-8600
    UCI Urology
    20350 SW Birch St Ste 210, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 456-7005

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCI Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hydrocele
Hypogonadism
Testicular Dysfunction
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orgasmic Disorders Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Premature Ejaculation Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sperm Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jun 20, 2021
    Did a great job
    About Dr. Faysal Yafi, MD

    • Urology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • 1285854927
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    • McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
    • Mayo Clinic-Rochester
    • American University of Beirut / Faculty of Medicine
    • Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Faysal Yafi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yafi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yafi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yafi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yafi has seen patients for Hydrocele, Hypogonadism and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yafi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Yafi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yafi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yafi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yafi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

