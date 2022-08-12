Overview

Dr. Fayne St John, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jefferson, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School Of Medicine, New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center, Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner, Saint Bernard Parish Hospital and St. Charles Parish Hospital.



Dr. St John works at Ochsner Health Systm Int Medical in Jefferson, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.