Overview
Dr. Fayeza Mohammed, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plainfield, IL. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Locations
Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group24600 W 127th St Bldg 100, Plainfield, IL 60585 Directions (815) 731-9000
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mohammed?
Dr Mohammed is an awesome primary care physician!! I am a long time patient of this office but saw Dr Mohammed for the first time recently! She was professional, caring and truly took her time with me, which is somewhat unusual these days! I hope to be a a”lifer” with her as she even took care of a few existing and frustrating issues I have had in the past with the office. I highly recommend Dr Mohammed to anyone needing a truly wonderful physician managing your healthcare!
About Dr. Fayeza Mohammed, DO
- Family Medicine
- English, Urdu
- 1780071050
Education & Certifications
- MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohammed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mohammed using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mohammed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohammed works at
Dr. Mohammed speaks Urdu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohammed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohammed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohammed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohammed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.