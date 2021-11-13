Dr. Fayez Shamoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fayez Shamoon, MD
Overview
Dr. Fayez Shamoon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kearny, NJ. They completed their fellowship with St Michael's Med Ctr-Seton Hall U
Dr. Shamoon works at
Locations
Comprehensive Cardiovascualr Consultants582 Kearny Ave, Kearny, NJ 07032 Directions (201) 997-6826
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
- Trinitas Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent cardiologist
About Dr. Fayez Shamoon, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- St Michael's Med Ctr-Seton Hall U
- Jordan University Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamoon has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shamoon speaks Arabic and Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shamoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shamoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.