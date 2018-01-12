Dr. Fayez Shamieh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shamieh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fayez Shamieh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Fayez Shamieh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital, Lake Charles Memorial Hospital and West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital.
Locations
Neurology Associates707 DOCTOR MICHAEL DEBAKEY DR, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 433-0762
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Lake Charles Memorial Hospital
- West Calcasieu Cameron Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Shamieh's off and on for 30 years. He is a consummate professional with a big heart. He is concerned about his patients and shows it.
About Dr. Fayez Shamieh, MD
- Neurology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1861582504
Education & Certifications
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shamieh has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shamieh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shamieh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shamieh has seen patients for EEG (Electroencephalogram), Seizure Disorders and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shamieh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shamieh speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Shamieh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shamieh.
